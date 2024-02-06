Fire displaces 20 veterans at Wappapello-area center

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. — Nearly 20 area veterans were evacuated Sunday night during a structure fire at the Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Christian Restoration Center in Wappapello.

The fire resulted in a total loss of the facility, operated by Ron Webb Ministries. The veterans lost nearly all of their belongings.

The Rev. Ron Webb said he is thankful everyone made it safely out of the building and his focus now is on moving forward. The center’s residents currently are living in Webb’s family center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, near his church, Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church of God.

“What we’re doing right now is trying to regroup. We’re getting everyone situated and trying to replace their belongings, because they truly lost everything,” Webb said.

According to officials from the Wappapello Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. Sunday and, with the help of Butler County and Puxico, Missouri, fire crews, remained on-scene until nearly midnight, using 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.

Despite their efforts, the building burned to the ground.