Fire displaces 20 veterans at Wappapello-area center

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. — Nearly 20 area veterans were evacuated Sunday night during a structure fire at the Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Christian Restoration Center in Wappapello.
The fire resulted in a total loss of the facility, operated by Ron Webb Ministries. The veterans lost nearly all of their belongings.
The Rev. Ron Webb said he is thankful everyone made it safely out of the building and his focus now is on moving forward. The center’s residents currently are living in Webb’s family center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, near his church, Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church of God.
“What we’re doing right now is trying to regroup. We’re getting everyone situated and trying to replace their belongings, because they truly lost everything,” Webb said.
According to officials from the Wappapello Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. Sunday and, with the help of Butler County and Puxico, Missouri, fire crews, remained on-scene until nearly midnight, using 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
Despite their efforts, the building burned to the ground.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials said an investigation is underway by the state fire marshal’s office.
The SEMO Christian Restoration Center opened in January 2000 to provide assistance to those in need, with an emphasis placed on veterans struggling with substance abuse and addiction. Webb said he plans to rebuild the center in the near future.
“The restoration center has been a ray of hope and an oasis to many people in terms of getting their life back on track,” Webb said. “It’s a great loss but, something good will come out of it.”
Donations are being accepted at Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church of God, 1875 Speedway Drive in Poplar Bluff. Webb said any type of donation is appreciated, including clothes, food and personal items. For more information, contact the church’s office at (573) 686-7844.
Pertinent address:
SEMO Christian Restoration Center, Wappapello, Mo.
Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church of God, Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.