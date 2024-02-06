All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Fire destroys two-story house in Poplar Bluff, firefighters save neighboring buildings

A fire engulfed a condemned two-story house on Kinzer Street in Poplar Bluff, but firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to nearby buildings. The house was a total loss.

Staff Reports
Multiple Poplar Bluff Fire Department crews responded to a blaze in a condemned house.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m Tuesday in the 800 block of Kinzer Street. All three on-duty crews and one off-duty shift responded to the scene. Another crew callback manned Station 1 in their absence.

The building was a total loss, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and apartments.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

