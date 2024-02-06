Multiple Poplar Bluff Fire Department crews responded to a blaze in a condemned house.
The fire was reported around 10 a.m Tuesday in the 800 block of Kinzer Street. All three on-duty crews and one off-duty shift responded to the scene. Another crew callback manned Station 1 in their absence.
The building was a total loss, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and apartments.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.