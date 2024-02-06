Fire destroys two greenhouses at Travelers Gazebo site in Cape

A fire deemed suspicious destroyed two structures and damaged a third late Tuesday at the closed Travelers Gazebo Gardens and Pet Center site in Cape Girardeau.

Fire had fully involved two greenhouses and damaged a third in the back of the property at 104 N. Sprigg St. by the time firefighters arrived, Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said.

The fire was brought under control quickly, he said.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the closed Travelers Gazebo Gardens, as seen early Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

Several people reported the fire at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday. Ennis said firefighters and police still were investigating at the scene early Wednesday, but he said the fire was suspicious.