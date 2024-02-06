Fire destroys two greenhouses at Travelers Gazebo site in Cape

A fire deemed suspicious destroyed two structures and damaged a third late Tuesday at the closed Travelers Gazebo Gardens and Pet Center site in Cape Girardeau.
Fire had fully involved two greenhouses and damaged a third in the back of the property at 104 N. Sprigg St. by the time firefighters arrived, Cape Girardeau fire chief Rick Ennis said.
The fire was brought under control quickly, he said.
Several people reported the fire at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday. Ennis said firefighters and police still were investigating at the scene early Wednesday, but he said the fire was suspicious.
No injuries were reported, but danger remained after the fire was brought under control because of downed power lines, Ennis said. Ameren Missouri crews were summoned to remove the lines.
Firefighters and police blocked Themis Street and other surrounding streets while battling the blaze.
Travelers Gazebo Gardens and Pet Center closed in March 2016 after 53 years when its owners retired.
Pertinent address:
104 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.