Fire destroys second Poplar Bluff vacant structure in three days

For the second time in three days, the Poplar Bluff Fire Department responded to a four alarm fire in a vacant, unsecured and condemned two-story home.

Fire crews were dispatched at 5 a.m. Thursday to 724 Cynthia St. According to Captain Chad Bell’s report, the structure was fully involved when they arrived.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was contacted. Two off-duty crews were called back to work.

According to Bell, once the water supply was established, fire crews extinguished the first floor and most of the second floor before firefighters went inside for a primary search. Finding no one, the crews returned to fighting the fire. After the building collapsed, Bell’s report stated all the crew members were accounted for before they continued their attack on the structure.

Municipal Utilities employees removed an electrical line so the aerial ladder could be raised higher.