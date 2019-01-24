Fire destroys Miner hotel; 10 treated at the scene

MINER, Mo. -- A fire early Tuesday destroyed a hotel in Miner, causing at least 10 people to be treated for smoke inhalation.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple crews responded to a fire at the Country Hearth Inn in Miner.

The building was reportedly fully engulfed, and Highway 62 and Highway H were shut down due to zero visibility from the smoke.

According to Miner police chief Chris Griggs, the building appeared to be a total loss.