NewsJanuary 24, 2019

Fire destroys Miner hotel; 10 treated at the scene

MINER, Mo. -- A fire early Tuesday destroyed a hotel in Miner, causing at least 10 people to be treated for smoke inhalation. At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple crews responded to a fire at the Country Hearth Inn in Miner. The building was reportedly fully engulfed, and Highway 62 and Highway H were shut down due to zero visibility from the smoke...

Standard Democrat

MINER, Mo. -- A fire early Tuesday destroyed a hotel in Miner, causing at least 10 people to be treated for smoke inhalation.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple crews responded to a fire at the Country Hearth Inn in Miner.

The building was reportedly fully engulfed, and Highway 62 and Highway H were shut down due to zero visibility from the smoke.

According to Miner police chief Chris Griggs, the building appeared to be a total loss.

Several local fire departments assisted in fighting the blaze, including Scott County Rural, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, NBC, Dexter and Oran.

"As of last count, EMS treated about 10 people in the scene mainly for smoke inhalation," Griggs said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal, he said.

"We are grateful for all of the support today," Griggs said. "This could have been so much more tragic."

