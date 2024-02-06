Fire destroys house, family escapes without injury

A fire heavily damaged a house Sunday in Cape Girardeau County, but the family was able to escape without injury, a fire official said Monday.

Gordonville Fire Protection District assistant chief Steve Corzine said the home “is pretty much a total loss.”

The blaze at a house on South Forester Street in the Hillcrest Manor subdivision on Route K was reported at 11:58 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an attached garage on fire. The blaze spread through the attic of the one-story, brick, ranch structure and “erupted into the rest of the house, Corzine said.