Fire destroys home in Scott City

A fire started by an electrical issue destroyed a Scott City home and has displaced a family of five.
Scott City Fire Department personnel responded to the fire at 8:57 p.m. Monday, May 6. A second house was damaged, as fire shot out the west side of the house at the 300 block of West Missouri Boulevard, according to a news release.
Scott City received mutual aid from Benton Fire, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Oran Protection District. According to the news release, the First Assembly of God opened its gym for fire personnel.
No one was injured in the fire. The news release said the Red Cross was contacted to help the family.
