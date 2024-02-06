All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 8, 2024

Fire destroys home in Scott City

A fire started by an electrical issue destroyed a Scott City home and has displaced a family of five...

Southeast Missourian
Firefighters battle a fire at the 300 block of West Missouri Boulevard in Scott City on Monday, May 6. A second home was damaged as flames shot out the west side of the building. No one was injured.
Firefighters battle a fire at the 300 block of West Missouri Boulevard in Scott City on Monday, May 6. A second home was damaged as flames shot out the west side of the building. No one was injured.Scott City Fire Department Facebook Page

A fire started by an electrical issue destroyed a Scott City home and has displaced a family of five.

Scott City Fire Department personnel responded to the fire at 8:57 p.m. Monday, May 6. A second house was damaged, as fire shot out the west side of the house at the 300 block of West Missouri Boulevard, according to a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott City received mutual aid from Benton Fire, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Oran Protection District. According to the news release, the First Assembly of God opened its gym for fire personnel.

No one was injured in the fire. The news release said the Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy