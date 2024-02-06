Fire destroys building near Oak Ridge

Firefighters respond to a structure fire Thursday on County Road 432 near Oak Ridge. Fruitland fire chief Rob Francis said the structure was a total loss and as "far as we know" no one lived in the building. ...

Firefighters respond to a structure fire Thursday on County Road 432 near Oak Ridge. Fruitland fire chief Rob Francis said the structure was a total loss and as "far as we know" no one lived in the building. He said one firefighter received minor burns. At the scene, Francis said he didn't know the cause of the fire. He said North County, East County, Jackson, Millersville and Fruitland departments responded to the fire. Jacob Wiegand