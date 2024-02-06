All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 29, 2020

Fire destroys building near Oak Ridge

Firefighters respond to a structure fire Thursday on County Road 432 near Oak Ridge. Fruitland fire chief Rob Francis said the structure was a total loss and as "far as we know" no one lived in the building. ...

Jacob Wiegand
Firefighters respond to a structure fire Thursday on County Road 432 near Oak Ridge. Fruitland fire chief Rob Francis said the structure was a total loss and as "far as we know" no one lived in the building. He said one firefighter received minor burns. At the scene, Francis said he didn't know the cause of the fire. He said North County, East County, Jackson, Millersville and Fruitland departments responded to the fire.
Firefighters respond to a structure fire Thursday on County Road 432 near Oak Ridge. Fruitland fire chief Rob Francis said the structure was a total loss and as "far as we know" no one lived in the building. He said one firefighter received minor burns. At the scene, Francis said he didn't know the cause of the fire. He said North County, East County, Jackson, Millersville and Fruitland departments responded to the fire.Jacob Wiegand
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy