Fire departments go virtual for outreach

Fire departments in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are working to reach out to children, and are getting creative now that they aren't hosting tours.

Jackson Fire Rescue firefighter Michael Gentry said "Story Time with a Firefighter" on Facebook Live started out as a way to do something a little different.

Gentry said the books are brought in by the firefighters, who might want to read books to their own families, and others can tune in -- at about 8 p.m. every night this week, since Sunday.

The videos are on the organization's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonFireRescue, and include "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss.

"We just hope the story time brings joy and something for families to look forward to at the end of their day to try to break up the COVID-19 norm," Gentry said, adding, "We just want the public to know that we are here, we are here for them and we will all make it through this together. We hope that these small gestures that we do extra bring light to the everyday environments and make them smile."

The department is also participating in the "bear hunt," by placing a stuffed bear in the window so passersby can get a photo of it, Gentry said.

Firefighters in Jackson have also joined in on the Jackson school teacher parades, and they've been taking longer routes back to the station after an emergency call to wave to children or community members, Gentry said.

In Cape Girardeau, firefighters are also participating in community projects, and, said firefighter Chris Miller, he's giving virtual tours of the fire station's equipment, also on Facebook Live, at facebook.com/CapeFD.