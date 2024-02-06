All sections
NewsApril 2, 2020
Fire departments go virtual for outreach
Fire departments in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are working to reach out to children, and are getting creative now that they aren't hosting tours. Jackson Fire Rescue firefighter Michael Gentry said "Story Time with a Firefighter" on Facebook Live started out as a way to do something a little different...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Firefighter Chris Miller gives a virtual tour of Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 1 in this screen shot from a video posted March 25 on Facebook Live.
Firefighter Chris Miller gives a virtual tour of Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 1 in this screen shot from a video posted March 25 on Facebook Live.Screen shot from Facebook Live

Fire departments in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are working to reach out to children, and are getting creative now that they aren't hosting tours.

Jackson Fire Rescue firefighter Michael Gentry said "Story Time with a Firefighter" on Facebook Live started out as a way to do something a little different.

Gentry said the books are brought in by the firefighters, who might want to read books to their own families, and others can tune in -- at about 8 p.m. every night this week, since Sunday.

The videos are on the organization's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonFireRescue, and include "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss.

"We just hope the story time brings joy and something for families to look forward to at the end of their day to try to break up the COVID-19 norm," Gentry said, adding, "We just want the public to know that we are here, we are here for them and we will all make it through this together. We hope that these small gestures that we do extra bring light to the everyday environments and make them smile."

The department is also participating in the "bear hunt," by placing a stuffed bear in the window so passersby can get a photo of it, Gentry said.

Firefighters in Jackson have also joined in on the Jackson school teacher parades, and they've been taking longer routes back to the station after an emergency call to wave to children or community members, Gentry said.

In Cape Girardeau, firefighters are also participating in community projects, and, said firefighter Chris Miller, he's giving virtual tours of the fire station's equipment, also on Facebook Live, at facebook.com/CapeFD.

"We love our community," Miller said. "This is something we can do even during this odd time, when people are home and looking for ways to engage."

Miller said the department's chief, Travis Hollis, approached him about doing virtual tours, and Miller was happy to oblige.

"There's been a lot of emphasis on staying home unless you need to be out," Miller said. "Right now, we're not allowing the public into the fire station, and we wanted to connect with people still."

Miller gave a video tour of a fire engine and equipment last week, and said he included a lot of the information he would have given on an in-person tour.

"I do love people," Miller said. "I'm glad I can use my strengths."

Next week, he said, the plan is to give a virtual tour of a ladder truck, with demonstration.

"We're looking at doing two or three per month, moving forward," Miller said. "This is a brand-new thing, and so far, it's been well received."

People have tuned in from as far away as Germany, he added.

"It's for children of all ages," he said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

