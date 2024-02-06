Fire departments battle residential fire in Cape Girardeau

The tenant from the second floor told firefighters everyone was out of the home when they arrived. Crews had the fire under control in 10 minutes. Firefighters estimated the damages at around $70,000.

Fire department deputy chief Greg Hecht said the fire appeared to be accidentally caused by a cigarette.

Cape Girardeau Private Ambulance, Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City Fire Department, Fruitland Area Fire Protection District and Gordonville Fire Protection District provided mutual aid.