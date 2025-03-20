While there is not a red flag warning against fires today, local firefighters are asking residents to avoid burning outside and be extremely cautious.

Poplar Bluff Fire Department has responded to three structure fires since 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The first was on Arkansas Street, a second was t 8:10 a.m. at Eighth and Poplar streets and a third at 10:46 a.m. on Magnolia Street. Additional details on these fires will be shared as they become available.

The Logan Creek Fire Department in Ripley County shared that they battled an uncontrolled brush fire Wednesday with the assistance of the Doniphan and Current River fire departments.

“We believe this fire originated from a piece of metal roofing that flew off a building and caught the electric line, there by dropping it to the ground,” Logan Creek reported. “From there, the grass caught fire and wrapped back around to a side shed on the original structure.

Nearly all county fire departments have been busy (Wednesday) afternoon into the dark hours fighting uncontrolled fires. Kudos to All County firefighters that answered the calls today.”

Logan Creek put out a plea Thursday that residents be mindful of burning as winds of 10-20 mph were expected through the day.

“Fire departments in the county have all been busy these last few days and we selfishly are asking if we could have a rest,” the Ripley County department shared.