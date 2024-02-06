All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 7, 2020

Fire department in Lemay quarantined after positive test

LEMAY, Mo. — All firefighters in a small fire district in south St. Louis County are quarantined at home as a precaution after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said Thursday. The 27 firefighters and one administrative assistant in the Lemay Fire Protection District were sent home Wednesday, said Jerry Schloss, chairman of the board of directors for the fire district, which has only one fire house...

Associated Press

LEMAY, Mo. — All firefighters in a small fire district in south St. Louis County are quarantined at home as a precaution after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said Thursday.

The 27 firefighters and one administrative assistant in the Lemay Fire Protection District were sent home Wednesday, said Jerry Schloss, chairman of the board of directors for the fire district, which has only one fire house.

Fire districts from surrounding communities will handle 911 calls the Lemay district normally would have answered, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jail officials in Greene County announced Thursday that 31 inmates and five jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Greene County began testing after three inmates taken from the jail to Missouri prison tested positive for the virus. Greene County staff has tested 123 inmates out of the 746 inmates, and of those, 40 inmates remain in quarantine while awaiting results, the department said in a news release.

On Thursday, the state health department reported a total of 56,383 cases and 1,280 deaths in Missouri. That is an increase of 1,062 confirmed cases and seven deaths from Wednesday. The seven-day positive test rate increased from 9.9% Wednesday to 10.6% Thursday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has...
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water r...
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White House
NewsNov. 6
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White House
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy