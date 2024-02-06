Fire department in Lemay quarantined after positive test

LEMAY, Mo. — All firefighters in a small fire district in south St. Louis County are quarantined at home as a precaution after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said Thursday.

The 27 firefighters and one administrative assistant in the Lemay Fire Protection District were sent home Wednesday, said Jerry Schloss, chairman of the board of directors for the fire district, which has only one fire house.

Fire districts from surrounding communities will handle 911 calls the Lemay district normally would have answered, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.