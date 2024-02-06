Fire damages Sonic restaurant

A fire damaged Sonic Drive-in restaurant at 1764 N. Kingshighway on Friday, forcing it to close, a Cape Girardeau Fire Department official said.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:38 a.m., said Capt. Shawn Morris.
Restaurant employees were getting ready to cook breakfast meals when the fire broke out behind one of the fryers, Morris said.
All the employees safely evacuated the building, and no one was injured, he said.
The hood fire-suppression system in the kitchen largely extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived, Morris said. In addition to damage around the fryer, the fire damaged a rooftop vent, he said.
Pertinent address:
1764 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
