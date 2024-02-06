All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 31, 2016

Fire damages Sonic restaurant

A fire damaged Sonic Drive-in restaurant at 1764 N. Kingshighway on Friday, forcing it to close, a Cape Girardeau Fire Department official said. Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:38 a.m., said Capt. Shawn Morris. Restaurant employees were getting ready to cook breakfast meals when the fire broke out behind one of the fryers, Morris said...

Southeast Missourian

A fire damaged Sonic Drive-in restaurant at 1764 N. Kingshighway on Friday, forcing it to close, a Cape Girardeau Fire Department official said.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:38 a.m., said Capt. Shawn Morris.

Restaurant employees were getting ready to cook breakfast meals when the fire broke out behind one of the fryers, Morris said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All the employees safely evacuated the building, and no one was injured, he said.

The hood fire-suppression system in the kitchen largely extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived, Morris said. In addition to damage around the fryer, the fire damaged a rooftop vent, he said.

Pertinent address:

1764 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy