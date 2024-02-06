Fire damages Jackson apartment building; residents displaced

Several families at a Jackson apartment complex were rendered at least temporarily homeless after a fire occurred one of the units Tuesday night.
A fire about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in a back bedroom severely damaged an upper-floor apartment of a four-unit building at 1445 Woodland Drive.
An apartment below it also sustained smoke and water damage, Jackson assistant fire chief Randy Davis said.
Davis said occupants of the other two apartments also were rendered at least temporarily homeless because electrical power had been cut off to the building.
He said volunteers from the local Red Cross chapter were at the scene to help displaced residents find another place to live.
The fire’s cause remains unknown; firefighters still were investigating Tuesday night.
No injuries were reported.
Fire departments from Fruitland, Gordonville and East County provided mutual aid.
