Fire damages house on Jefferson Street in Cape

A firefighter uses a hose to put out any remaining flames during a house fire Tuesday on Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the first alarm fire at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. The house suffered extensive smoke and fire damage, displacing the residents. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Sarah Yenesel