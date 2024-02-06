Fire damages home near Gordonville

Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau and Gordonville work the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon at 232 S. Forester Drive in Cape Girardeau County. No one was in the house when firefighters arrived, Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Shawn Morris said. The fire caused "very extensive damage," Morris said. Gordonville fire officials said the blaze started in the garage area.
