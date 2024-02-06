Fire damages home in Cape Girardeau

A fire Wednesday night, Dec. 27, extensively damaged a home at 915 Hickory St. in Cape Girardeau.
The owner of the home, alerted by smoke detectors, called 911 at 8:30 p.m., and was not injured. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes.
The damage was estimated at $100,000, according to a release issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Mutual aid was received from fire personnel in Jackson, Scott City, East County and Fruitland.
