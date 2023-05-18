Fire damages Cape Girardeau home

A fire damaged a home Thursday, May 18, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
A release from Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the fire occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at 1623 Lexington Ave. Firefighters controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes.
All residents of the home escaped unharmed, alerted by a fire detector.
Officials estimated damage at about $50,000.
