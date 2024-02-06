Fire damages Cape Girardeau apartments

A fire Tuesday damaged an apartment building at 519 S. Pacific St., Cape Girardeau Fire Department officials said in an incident report.
No one was injured, but occupants of all three apartment units were displaced, battalion chief Mark Starnes said in the report.
The fire was reported at 8:12 a.m. in one of the apartments. The blaze heavily damaged that apartment, Starnes said. The other two apartments in the building had smoke damage, he said.
It took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to the fire report.
Starnes said Tuesday afternoon the cause of the fire was undetermined. There were no working smoke detectors in the apartment where the fire started.