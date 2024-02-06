Fire damages Cape convenience store

Cape Girardeau firefighters extinguished a fire at 6 a.m. Wednesday at a Quick N Save convenience store on Themis Street.
Firefighters encountered black smoke when they entered the building, but they contained the fire to a cooler and put it out with a pressurized water can, according to a report from Cape Girardeau Fire Capt. Shawn Morris.
Firefighters also shut down power to the building and cleared the smoke, Morris wrote.
The estimated damage to the Quick N Save was $40,000, mostly in smoke damage, Morris wrote.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, master firefighter Joe Stuart said.
Pertinent address:
2861 Themis St., Cape Girardeau Mo.
