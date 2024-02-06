All sections
NewsMay 14, 2021

Fire crews to 'flush' Jackson water system

The water distribution system in Jackson will go through a "flushing" process beginning next week and continuing for the next couple of months. Jackson public works director Kent Peetz said the process is part of an annual program to remove any mineral sediment that may have built up in water distribution lines, improve water quality and maintain valves and hydrants in the system...

The water distribution system in Jackson will go through a "flushing" process beginning next week and continuing for the next couple of months.

Jackson public works director Kent Peetz said the process is part of an annual program to remove any mineral sediment that may have built up in water distribution lines, improve water quality and maintain valves and hydrants in the system.

The flushing process will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Monday and will continue until the process is complete, which Peetz said will take about 10 weeks. Crews from Jackson Fire/Rescue will open fire hydrants as part of the process.

While the process won't affect the water quality, Peetz said water may appear cloudy or discolored because of temporary stirring of sediment.

He suggested when flushing activities are taking place in various neighborhoods, residents should:

  • Refrain from doing laundry because sediments can damage or discolor fabrics.
  • Open and run faucets to clear up any discoloration still existing.
  • Wait for water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.

"Residents can quickly clear up the discolored water in their homes or businesses by flushing water through the plumbing," he said, adding recommended locations for flushing plumbing are bathtubs and outside spigots and suggested residents can water plants, gardens or lawns while flushing their outside spigots instead of just wasting water.

A list of specific areas to be flushed can be found on the Jackson website, www.jacksonmo.org, or the fire department's website, www.jacksonfire.org.

More information is also available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, or Jackson Fire/Rescue at (573) 243-1010.

Story Tags
Local News
