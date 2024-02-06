All sections
NewsMarch 12, 2025

Fire crews contain three-structure fire in Miner

Firefighters quickly contained a three-structure fire in Miner, sparked by a homeowner's burning barrel in windy conditions. No injuries were reported, and crews from multiple departments responded.

By Gina Curtis ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

MINER — Multiple crews responded to the 400 block of Lucas in reference to several structures on fire around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 10 in Miner.

Upon arrival, crews found three sheds on fire, according to Miner Fire Chief Justin Keller. In addition to Miner Fire Department responding, Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District were also on scene.

Keller said the fire was contained within about 20 minutes and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was due to a homeowner burning limbs in a burning barrel and the fire spread in the windy and dry conditions, the fire chief said. He noted the smallest fire can spread very rapidly in dry and windy conditions.

“If it’s 10 miles-per-hour winds or greater, don’t burn,” Keller advised. “If you have to burn, stay with it, have a water hose handy, wet the area round it and be cautious with it.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

