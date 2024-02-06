Fire claims life in Jackson

One person and two dogs died in a fire Saturday, April 6, in Jackson.
A social media post from Jackson Fire Rescue says an engine was returning to station after an incident and personnel saw smoke coming from a residence in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street.
Upon investigation, firefighters found one unresponsive person in the home. They got the person out of the structure and began medical care, but the person died. Firefighters also found two dogs dead in the home.
The post says officials ruled the fire accidental.
