Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to fire about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Sprigg Street.
Units arrived on scene in about 3 minutes and found a two-story structure with fire on all floors, according to an incident report by battalion chief Norman Baker. Defensive operations were established, Baker stated, and the fire was controlled in about 30 minutes.
Fire departments from Jackson, Gordonville and Scott City staffed the local fire stations as Cape Girardeau fire units remained on the scene performing overhaul operations until 1:21 a.m., according to the report.
The incident report stated there was extensive fire and smoke damage, which amounted to a total estimated dollar loss of $25,000. No one was injured by the incident.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.