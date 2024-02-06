All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2020

Fire causes extensive damage to vacant structure in 2400 block of South Sprigg

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to fire about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Sprigg Street. Units arrived on scene in about 3 minutes and found a two-story structure with fire on all floors, according to an incident report by battalion chief Norman Baker. Defensive operations were established, Baker stated, and the fire was controlled in about 30 minutes...

Ben Matthews
A vacant building is seen Sunday at 2424 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, about 12 hours after members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department battled a structure fire at the address.
A vacant building is seen Sunday at 2424 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, about 12 hours after members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department battled a structure fire at the address.BEN MATTHEWS

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to fire about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Sprigg Street.

Units arrived on scene in about 3 minutes and found a two-story structure with fire on all floors, according to an incident report by battalion chief Norman Baker. Defensive operations were established, Baker stated, and the fire was controlled in about 30 minutes.

Fire departments from Jackson, Gordonville and Scott City staffed the local fire stations as Cape Girardeau fire units remained on the scene performing overhaul operations until 1:21 a.m., according to the report.

The incident report stated there was extensive fire and smoke damage, which amounted to a total estimated dollar loss of $25,000. No one was injured by the incident.

Local News
