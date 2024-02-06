Fire burns about 500 acres in Mark Twain National Forest

FORSYTH, Mo. ï¿½ Authorities are fighting a fire that has burned about 500 acres in the Mark Twain National Forest.

Forest Service spokesman Cody Norris said law enforcement officials have evacuated between 15 and 20 people whose homes potentially could be in the path of the blaze, according to the Springfield News-Leader. He said one home was destroyed by the fire.

About 100 firefighters were involved in the firefight, which was complicated by high temperatures and windy conditions.