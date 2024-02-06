All sections
NewsFebruary 17, 2018

Fire burns about 500 acres in Mark Twain National Forest

FORSYTH, Mo. ï¿½ Authorities are fighting a fire that has burned about 500 acres in the Mark Twain National Forest. Forest Service spokesman Cody Norris said law enforcement officials have evacuated between 15 and 20 people whose homes potentially could be in the path of the blaze, according to the Springfield News-Leader. He said one home was destroyed by the fire. ...

Associated Press

FORSYTH, Mo. ï¿½ Authorities are fighting a fire that has burned about 500 acres in the Mark Twain National Forest.

Forest Service spokesman Cody Norris said law enforcement officials have evacuated between 15 and 20 people whose homes potentially could be in the path of the blaze, according to the Springfield News-Leader. He said one home was destroyed by the fire.

About 100 firefighters were involved in the firefight, which was complicated by high temperatures and windy conditions.

Norris said investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze but suspect it was caused by humans because there was no lightning in the area beforehand.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Pertinent address:

Mark Twain National Forest, Mo.

