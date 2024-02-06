Fire breaks out in Cape apartment building

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to a fire in the bottom level of an apartment building at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The building, in the 100 block of North Clark Avenue, appeared to have been damaged in all levels, with smoke billowing out from the bottom floor as well as the roof.
It was not clear if there were any injuries in the building or how severely damaged the structure was.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
