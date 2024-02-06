All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2025

Fire breaks out in Cape apartment building

A fire erupted in a Cape Girardeau apartment building on North Clark Avenue, damaging multiple levels. Firefighters responded promptly, but the extent of injuries and damage remains unclear. Updates to follow.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel extinguish a fire in an apartment building in the 100 block of North Clark Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The fire appeared to have begun in the lowest level of the structure.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to a fire in the bottom level of an apartment building at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The building, in the 100 block of North Clark Avenue, appeared to have been damaged in all levels, with smoke billowing out from the bottom floor as well as the roof.

It was not clear if there were any injuries in the building or how severely damaged the structure was.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

