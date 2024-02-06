All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 27, 2020

Fire breaks out at SEMO dining facility

Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to the Southeast Missouri State University Towers main floor Tuesday night in response to a grease fire at Rowdy's. The fire happened around 8 p.m. Associate vice president for Student Life Bruce Skinner detailed the fire on a comment on the Living at Southeast Facebook page...

Southeast Arrow
Rowdy's is seen Sept. 3, 2019, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University
Rowdy's is seen Sept. 3, 2019, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State UniversityAlly Bruemmer ~ Southeast Arrow

Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to the Southeast Missouri State University Towers main floor Tuesday night in response to a grease fire at Rowdy's.

The fire happened around 8 p.m.

Associate vice president for Student Life Bruce Skinner detailed the fire on a comment on the Living at Southeast Facebook page.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There was a grease fire on the char-grill in Rowdy's while cooking bacon," Skinner stated. "The fire was contained in the char-grill unit. Fire suppression in the hood activated and contained the fire."

The fire alarm only triggered in Rowdy's despite the Towers Building dorms being nearby. Rowdy's closed for the night after the fire.

The dining area is open for the normal lunch hours today, with a few menu items omitted. All fried food is off the menu for now, but Skinner said they hope to have it back soon. Chop'd and Wrap'd remain open, but the grill menu is limited.

The char-grill and hood were not damaged and no one was hurt. The Cape Girardeau Public Health office has to clear the area for safety before the char-grill is reopened. This means the fire suppression hood must be reset in case another fire were to happen. The work is in progress.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...
Local NewsNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy