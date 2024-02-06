All sections
NewsApril 30, 2020

Fire at Tipton Linen in Cape

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to Tipton Linen after reports of black smoke in the 1400 block of Independence Street on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

Ben Matthews
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to Tipton Linen after reports of black smoke in the 1400 block of Independence Street on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. First-responders remained on the scene at the time of publication and additional reporting on this ongoing situation is forthcoming.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to Tipton Linen after reports of black smoke in the 1400 block of Independence Street on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. First-responders remained on the scene at the time of publication and additional reporting on this ongoing situation is forthcoming.BEN MATTHEWS
Local News

