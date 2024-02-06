Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academy

Fox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage.
But the academy wasn’t alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were owned by Fox Run, but two were being boarded at the academy. When Riki Trawick — whose horse Bubbles was being boarded at Fox Run — learned about the fire, she was devastated.
“My babysitter lives in Whispering Oaks and messaged me and told me. I didn’t believe it,” Trawick said. “I instantly thought, ‘This can’t be true.’ My heart instantly sank thinking about all the horses.”
Trawick had purchased Bubbles in January for her 8-year-old daughter Hayven who has been riding at Fox Run since she was 4.
“It was an instant connection with Hayven and Bubbles from the minute she laid eyes on him. Our whole family fell in love with him instantly,” Trawick said. “Hayven and Bubbles were the perfect team, he was the best pony I could have ever have hoped for her.”
Hayven and Bubbles first competed together during the first weekend in February at the National Equestrian Center.
“It was his first show with Hayven and they won Grand Champion,” Trawick said. “He taught Hayven so much in just the short amount of time we owned him.”
In addition to Bubbles, horses Griffin, Ty, Kick, Tinca, Armani, Charlotte, Evita, Tex and Violetta also perished in the fire. According to Trawick, Bubbles was the only pony that died.
Not every horse stabled at Fox Run died as 15 others were evacuated and are being treated by Huck Equine Clinic doctors for smoke exposure. According to a Facebook post by the clinic, all of the horses from Fox Run that were exposed to smoke are doing well.
The fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal, and a cause is undetermined at this time.
A GoFundMe was created in an attempt to help raise funds for Fox Run.
“When there’s a tragedy, people have a deep urge to help and provide comfort to those affected,” GoFundMe spokeswoman Olivia Kealey said. “We see that people are capable of incredible empathy during moments like this and will do what they can to ease the burden for others, as Meagan has done setting up a fundraiser for the riders and staff at Fox Run.”
The fundraiser has currently raised $8,709 of its $15,000 goal. The fundraiser's organizer Meagan DeLisle is also accepting riding equipment, or tack, donations. Those interested in donating to the cause may do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fox-run-stables-barn-fire-fund.
