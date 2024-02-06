Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academy

Fox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage.

But the academy wasn’t alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were owned by Fox Run, but two were being boarded at the academy. When Riki Trawick — whose horse Bubbles was being boarded at Fox Run — learned about the fire, she was devastated.

“My babysitter lives in Whispering Oaks and messaged me and told me. I didn’t believe it,” Trawick said. “I instantly thought, ‘This can’t be true.’ My heart instantly sank thinking about all the horses.”

Hayven, right, and Reagan Trawick brush their horse Bubbles at Fox Run Riding Academy. Bubbles was one of 10 horses killed in a fire Thursday at the academy. Submitted

Trawick had purchased Bubbles in January for her 8-year-old daughter Hayven who has been riding at Fox Run since she was 4.

“It was an instant connection with Hayven and Bubbles from the minute she laid eyes on him. Our whole family fell in love with him instantly,” Trawick said. “Hayven and Bubbles were the perfect team, he was the best pony I could have ever have hoped for her.”

Hayven and Bubbles first competed together during the first weekend in February at the National Equestrian Center.

“It was his first show with Hayven and they won Grand Champion,” Trawick said. “He taught Hayven so much in just the short amount of time we owned him.”