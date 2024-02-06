Fire and Ice: Community Caring Council to host Mardi Gras benefit gala

Community Caring Council is hosting its annual Fire and Ice affair to benefit families struggling with heating and cooling needs within Southeast Missouri on Saturday at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.

Dwana Leible, Community Caring Council event coordinator, said during this time of the year there's a greater need for financial help within the community.

"Some of [the citizens] have had great jobs, and after Christmas if they work in retail, sometimes they get laid off, or their hours are cut," she said. "They just need a little bit more assistance. That's what the proceeds go toward."

Any proceeds left after the winter months are used for air conditioning and water assistance during the summer months, Leible said.

This year's event is set to feature a New Orleans-themed murder mystery masquerade, featuring the Dixieland Swamp Rats as live music entertainment, along with stilt walkers, jugglers and fortunetellers, she said. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. during the performance of the murder mystery.

"It's a whole story that plays out and takes place in New Orleans," Leible said. "A lot of people do not do murder-mysteries in Cape Girardeau as a fundraiser activity. We've had great response with that."

The monetary goal for the event depends on the need within Southeast Missouri, she explained.

Leible said this year, due to the temporary government shutdown, some grants have yet to come through for the organization.

"So therefore it's more important than ever," she stressed. "We haven't really set a specific amount for a goal because the need is so great, that whatever we get in, it is going to be utilized."