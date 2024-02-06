All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2023

Finding vehicles for Scott County Transit, post-COVID numbers

Marilyn Schlosser told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee Thursday, Sept. 21, the Scott County Transit System (SCTS) has not returned to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Scott County Transit Authority executive director Marilyn Schlosser speaks Thursday, Sept. 21, to the monthly coffee of Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Noting the supply chain issues dogging many industries, Schlosser said it has been a challenge to find appropriate vehicles for the 38-year-old service.
Scott County Transit Authority executive director Marilyn Schlosser speaks Thursday, Sept. 21, to the monthly coffee of Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Noting the supply chain issues dogging many industries, Schlosser said it has been a challenge to find appropriate vehicles for the 38-year-old service.

Marilyn Schlosser told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee Thursday, Sept. 21, the Scott County Transit System (SCTS) has not returned to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

"We were running 2,000 one-way trips a month before COVID, and we're at about 1,500 monthly right now," said Schlosser, who has led the Sikeston, Missouri-based not-for-profit public transportation agency as its executive director since 1985.

"We've had a real problem getting vans (for transport)," SCTS board member and former Scott City Mayor Tim Porch added.

SCTS, according to Schlosser, will be receiving two vans via transfer from Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority to add to its current fleet of seven vehicles.

"We try to follow Federal Transit Administration guidelines and keep vans until the end of their useful life, which is three-to-four years or approximately 100,000 miles," CGCTA operations manager Susan R. Redford said.

Part of the fleet of vehicles used by Scott County Transit System are seen at SCTS' offices in Sikeston, Missouri, in this undated photo.
Part of the fleet of vehicles used by Scott County Transit System are seen at SCTS' offices in Sikeston, Missouri, in this undated photo.Facebook
Part of the fleet of vehicles used by Scott County Transit System are seen at SCTS' offices in Sikeston, Missouri, in this undated photo.
Part of the fleet of vehicles used by Scott County Transit System are seen at SCTS' offices in Sikeston, Missouri, in this undated photo.

Cape Girardeau County Transit's overall passenger level, such as Scott County's, has not returned to pre-pandemic ridership, with 200,000 people riding annually before COVID-19 reduced about 25% to 30% to 140,000 to 150,000 in fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, CGCTA reported.

"Our bus ridership specifically, though, is up more than 95% so far this year, from 900 monthly passengers to nearly 1,800," Redford said.

Cape Girardeau County Transit, also a public agency, is seeking a new executive director as longtime leader Tom Mogelnicki's retirement is effective Saturday, Sept. 30.

Author's note: Jeff Long was recently appointed to the board of directors of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority.

