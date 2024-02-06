Finding vehicles for Scott County Transit, post-COVID numbers

Marilyn Schlosser told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee Thursday, Sept. 21, the Scott County Transit System (SCTS) has not returned to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

"We were running 2,000 one-way trips a month before COVID, and we're at about 1,500 monthly right now," said Schlosser, who has led the Sikeston, Missouri-based not-for-profit public transportation agency as its executive director since 1985.

"We've had a real problem getting vans (for transport)," SCTS board member and former Scott City Mayor Tim Porch added.

SCTS, according to Schlosser, will be receiving two vans via transfer from Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority to add to its current fleet of seven vehicles.

"We try to follow Federal Transit Administration guidelines and keep vans until the end of their useful life, which is three-to-four years or approximately 100,000 miles," CGCTA operations manager Susan R. Redford said.