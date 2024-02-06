Finding safe Haven: Miracles upon miracles for teen

CARTHAGE, Mo. -- Miracle No. 1: Haven Shepherd wasn't killed.

Her dad, destitute, desperate and unable to support a child, brought a pair of bombs to their small hut in Vietnam. He strapped one to himself and the other to Haven's mom and placed Haven, then 14 months old, in between.

The parents died instantly.

Haven was catapulted out the door. Her legs were mangled beyond repair, but she survived.

Her adopted parents, Rob and Shelly Shepherd, have pictures of Haven sitting on her maternal grandmother's lap a few days after the explosions. The baby's legs are meticulously wrapped at the ends of the stumps that remained after doctors removed everything below both knees.

Haven Shepherd, center, visits with her parents, Rob and Shelly Shepherd, in Sarcoxie, Missouri. When Haven was 14 months old, she lost her legs when her birth parents strapped bombs to themselves and placed her in between them. The parents died. Haven was adopted by Rob and Shelly and is now an elite swimmer, attempting to make the U.S. Paralympic team for 2020. Eddie Pells ~ Associated Press

Months later, when the Shepherds brought Haven to a hospital in Kansas City, the surgeons were amazed. Often, children whose legs are amputated at a very young age encounter problems that require revisions through the years -- surgeries that can be every bit as daunting and debilitating as the original amputations.

Not for Haven.

"They said the amputation was, like, perfect," Shelly Shepherd said.

It's one of the many reasons Haven, now 15, has developed into an elite swimmer and now has her sights set on the Paralympics in 2020.

Miracle No. 2: Forgiveness.

Maybe it's adolescent naivete, or perhaps it's due to wisdom beyond her years. But Haven harbors no resentment toward the birth parents who tried to blow her up.

She was too young to remember any of it -- not her birth mother who raised her in the early months, not the explosion that propelled her 30 feet out the door, not the grieving grandparents who took care of her until the Shepherds came.

"This is the dilemma about me," Haven said. "I don't feel anything toward them because, in the end, they gave me the best life I could imagine."

That life begins in a desolate, thatched-roof hut in a remote village in Quang Nam Province in Vietnam.

Her birth family was, by accounts from local newspapers at the time, the poorest in the village.

According to the story told to Rob and Shelly when they arrived to bring Haven back to the United States, her parents weren't married to each other.

Divorce in Vietnam was taboo, not considered an option. And because Haven's birth parents were each married to other people and had very little to live on, they felt stuck.