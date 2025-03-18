With an estimated 500 homes destroyed over the weekend by an EF-3 tornado, dozens of families sought lodging with loved ones, friends, and elsewhere. At the Black River Coliseum, the Red Cross set up an emergency shelter in the aftermath of the storm.

Butler County Emergency Manager Robbie Myers said 15 individuals came to the BRC following the loss of their houses. Fortunately, the affected individuals found housing before the end of the weekend.

“We were able to close the shelter for now,” Myers affirmed.

The numbers for destroyed homes are still evolving as the true scale of the devastation becomes known.

United Gospel Rescue Mission prepared meals for those who lost homes and are in Poplar Bluff’s emergency shelter. Any foodstuffs or financial help to help provide for this emergency is greatly appreciated, the mission said. Food donations can be dropped off at 400 S. Broadway. Some suggested items are: eggs, milk, bread, flour, meats, cheese and bottled water.