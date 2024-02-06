Financially strapped MU will cut 185 jobs

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri's flagship campus will eliminate nearly 200 jobs as part of an effort to cut into a $49 million budget shortfall.

The job reductions are among several moves to balance the budget for the Columbia campus for the fiscal year starting July 1. Details were announced in a news conference Wednesday but embargoed for release until Thursday.

University leaders cite two key factors: Stagnant state appropriations and a continuing battle to get enrollment back to where it was before racial protests in the fall of 2015.

Preliminary figures indicate freshman enrollment is expected to rise 14 percent this fall, compared to a year ago. But the expected 4,600-member freshman class still falls well short of the peak of 2015, when 6,200 students entered.

The drop-off followed a tumultuous period in the fall of 2015. Student protests over racial issues led to the resignations of a former system president and chancellor.

University spokeswoman Liz McCune said the university received $198.5 million in core appropriation funding last year, and expects $204.6 million for the coming fiscal year. That's still down significantly from the $220.5 million appropriation in fiscal year 2016.