NewsAugust 12, 2019

Finally gone fishing Sunday at Red Star

Rick Bailey, right, untangles a line for his fiancee, Darla Hughes, while fishing at Red Star Boat Dock during their first outing of the year Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Bailey said he typically goes fishing at the Red Star area five to six times a year but was unable to do so this year due to flooding ...

Rick Bailey, right, untangles a line for his fiancee, Darla Hughes, while fishing at Red Star Boat Dock during their first outing of the year Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Bailey said he typically goes fishing at the Red Star area five to six times a year but was unable to do so this year due to flooding. Although he cast a lure and Hughes baited her line with worms, Bailey spoke highly of stink-bait's effectiveness when river fishing. "It's like candy for a catfish," Bailey said.
Rick Bailey, right, untangles a line for his fiancee, Darla Hughes, while fishing at Red Star Boat Dock during their first outing of the year Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Bailey said he typically goes fishing at the Red Star area five to six times a year but was unable to do so this year due to flooding. Although he cast a lure and Hughes baited her line with worms, Bailey spoke highly of stink-bait's effectiveness when river fishing. "It's like candy for a catfish," Bailey said.BEN MATTHEWS
Local News

