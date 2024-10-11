All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2023

Final paddlewheeler stop of season Friday in Cape Girardeau

Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, VisitCape spokesman Josh Thompson said American Queen paddle-wheeler is still tentatively scheduled to dock during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 22, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, the observed river level at the Port of Cape Girardeau was 5.38 feet, according to water.weather.gov, a government website that has a list of low water records at Cape Girardeau dating to 1897...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The American Queen steamboat -- the largest of its kind ever built, according to its owners -- is slated to stop Friday, Sept. 22, at the Port of Cape Girardeau despite low water levels on the Mississippi River.
The American Queen steamboat -- the largest of its kind ever built, according to its owners -- is slated to stop Friday, Sept. 22, at the Port of Cape Girardeau despite low water levels on the Mississippi River.Southeast Missourian file

Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, VisitCape spokesman Josh Thompson said American Queen paddle-wheeler is still tentatively scheduled to dock during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 22, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, the observed river level at the Port of Cape Girardeau was 5.38 feet, according to water.weather.gov, a government website that has a list of low water records at Cape Girardeau dating to 1897.

In July 1988, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the water level at Riverfront Park fell to 4.68 feet, its lowest recorded point in the last 35 years.

"Knowing (the river) is this low certainly could change things before Friday, but operator American Queen Steamboat Co. has been informed and is monitoring the situation," Thompson said.

Thompson said American Queen — the largest river steamboat ever built, according to its owners — is slated to dock in Cape Girardeau for four hours Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m., with an estimated 183 passengers aboard.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graphic shows the low water level of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. A VisitCape spokesman said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that as of presstime, a Friday, Sept. 22, stop of the paddlewheeler American Queen at Riverfront Park remains scheduled.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graphic shows the low water level of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. A VisitCape spokesman said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that as of presstime, a Friday, Sept. 22, stop of the paddlewheeler American Queen at Riverfront Park remains scheduled.Submitted
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graphic shows the low water level of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. A VisitCape spokesman said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that as of presstime, a Friday, Sept. 22, stop of the paddlewheeler American Queen at Riverfront Park remains scheduled.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graphic shows the low water level of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. A VisitCape spokesman said Wednesday, Sept. 20, that as of presstime, a Friday, Sept. 22, stop of the paddlewheeler American Queen at Riverfront Park remains scheduled.Submitted

According to www.VisitCape.com, American Queen has a 436-passenger capacity and a crew of 160.

American Queen was built in 1995 and is a six deck re-creation of a classic Mississippi riverboat.

The vessel's stop is the last on the schedule for this season.

American Heritage canceled four of its Cape Girardeau dockings this year and cruise line operator American Cruise Lines has not offered publicly a reason why those local stops were scuttled.

VisitCape reminds visitors riverboat tours are not available because of security concerns.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

