Final paddlewheeler stop of season Friday in Cape Girardeau

Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, VisitCape spokesman Josh Thompson said American Queen paddle-wheeler is still tentatively scheduled to dock during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 22, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, the observed river level at the Port of Cape Girardeau was 5.38 feet, according to water.weather.gov, a government website that has a list of low water records at Cape Girardeau dating to 1897.

In July 1988, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the water level at Riverfront Park fell to 4.68 feet, its lowest recorded point in the last 35 years.

"Knowing (the river) is this low certainly could change things before Friday, but operator American Queen Steamboat Co. has been informed and is monitoring the situation," Thompson said.

Thompson said American Queen — the largest river steamboat ever built, according to its owners — is slated to dock in Cape Girardeau for four hours Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m., with an estimated 183 passengers aboard.