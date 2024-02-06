Final Methodist disaffiliation vote scheduled next month in Missouri

This story is updated.

On Friday, June 9, four Cape Girardeau County congregations are expected to receive final approval to leave the United Methodist Church (UMC) via disaffiliation, part of a group of 23 Missouri churches in the U.M.'s Southeast District that have previously voted to exit the Protestant denomination.

The tipping point for the schism is a disagreement over Biblical authority, particularly in regard to LGBTQ ordination and marriage.

Clergy and lay members of the Missouri Annual Conference are expected to vote in St. Charles, Missouri, to allow a total of 75 U.M. churches across the state to depart.

Disaffiliates (Southeast District)