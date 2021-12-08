Final call-out for Capt. Ivan LaGrand

The funeral procession for Ivan LaGrand, captain with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, begins Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. LaGrand died last week after a brief battle with COVID-19. First-responders from throughout Southeast Missouri participated in the procession. Photos may be seen in a gallery at semissourian.com.
The funeral procession for Ivan LaGrand, captain with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, begins Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. LaGrand died last week after a brief battle with COVID-19. First-responders from throughout Southeast Missouri participated in the procession. Photos may be seen in a gallery at semissourian.com.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian