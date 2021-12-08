All sections
NewsDecember 8, 2021

Final call-out for Capt. Ivan LaGrand

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
The funeral procession for Ivan LaGrand, captain with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, begins Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. LaGrand died last week after a brief battle with COVID-19. First-responders from throughout Southeast Missouri participated in the procession. Photos may be seen in a gallery at semissourian.com.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian
