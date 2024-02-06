Filmmaker Steve Turner tapped to lead uptown Jackson organization

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will have its first ever executive director, the organization announced Monday.
Local filmmaker Steve Turner will assume the new role April 1, said UJRO board president Tyler Wolfsberger.
“We’re excited to have a point person to be the main point of contact for the organization, excited to have an office to use at the [Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce] building, and to be available to merchants, other businesses and organizations in the community,” Wolfsberger said.
UJRO was founded in 2012, as an outgrowth of the city’s DREAM Initiative, and has operated as an entirely volunteer organization since. Wolfsberger said having an executive director will allow the organization to “work smarter, not harder.”
“This will help us get more of a focused branding, and move forward with a more concentrated effort,” Wolfsberger said, noting this doesn’t mean volunteers will necessarily do less.
UJRO’s volunteer base is dedicated and growing, Wolfsberger said, and they work diligently and successfully toward maintaining the economic vitality, historic features and hometown charm of the uptown area.
Several businesses have opened in the uptown area in the last couple of years, including Running Bear Western and Ann-Louise Bridal and Barrel 131, and the Taylor Twins Memorial Garden was dedicated in 2017.
The Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, an $18 million project, is now under construction in the uptown area.
UJRO’s volunteers also manage a variety of programs and events, Wolfsberger noted, including maintenance of uptown landscaping, merchant workshops, and ongoing events including Oktoberfest, Springfest, Jackson in Bloom and Uptown Christmasfest.
“I’m really excited about working with UJRO and its great board,” Turner said. “UJRO has grown continually since its inception, and I’m determined to do all I can to see Jackson exceed its highest goals.”
Wolfsberger said the organization had several strong candidates for the position, and “We think we’ve selected an excellent fit for our organization, with his writing background and other experiences. I think he’ll be a great choice. Very professional and a proficient director.”
Turner has worked as a freelance film director and cinematographer for the past 15 years, with his most recent project, “The Past is Never Dead,” a documentary on the wrongful conviction of David Robinson for the 2000 murder of Sikeston, Missouri, resident Sheila Box, set to premiere on Amazon Prime in May.
Wolfsberger noted Turner has worked with Old Town Cape in Cape Girardeau on projects, and has many accolades that will serve him well in this new position.
Turner, a St. Louis native, has lived in Jackson for 25 years with wife Sheri. He holds a degree in English literature from Southern Illinois University–Carbondale, where he also attended film school. He has worked in the publishing industry, and as a freelance writer and ghostwriter.
Turner said he intends to hit the ground running, meeting with and listening to all of UJRO’s partners.
“My view is that a vibrant city center creates a vibrant city,” Turner said. “My mission is to inspire the community to organize for a future with stability, positive promotion, and smart economic growth and design. A city is its people, and with UJRO, our city has a bright future.”
Turner’s office will be in the chamber building at 125 E. Main St. in Jackson, Wolfsberger said, and anyone interested in learning more about the organization is welcome to stop by, visit www.uptownjackson.org or follow the organization on Facebook.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
