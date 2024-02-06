Filmmaker Steve Turner tapped to lead uptown Jackson organization

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will have its first ever executive director, the organization announced Monday.

Local filmmaker Steve Turner will assume the new role April 1, said UJRO board president Tyler Wolfsberger.

“We’re excited to have a point person to be the main point of contact for the organization, excited to have an office to use at the [Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce] building, and to be available to merchants, other businesses and organizations in the community,” Wolfsberger said.

UJRO was founded in 2012, as an outgrowth of the city’s DREAM Initiative, and has operated as an entirely volunteer organization since. Wolfsberger said having an executive director will allow the organization to “work smarter, not harder.”

“This will help us get more of a focused branding, and move forward with a more concentrated effort,” Wolfsberger said, noting this doesn’t mean volunteers will necessarily do less.

UJRO’s volunteer base is dedicated and growing, Wolfsberger said, and they work diligently and successfully toward maintaining the economic vitality, historic features and hometown charm of the uptown area.

Several businesses have opened in the uptown area in the last couple of years, including Running Bear Western and Ann-Louise Bridal and Barrel 131, and the Taylor Twins Memorial Garden was dedicated in 2017.

The Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, an $18 million project, is now under construction in the uptown area.

UJRO’s volunteers also manage a variety of programs and events, Wolfsberger noted, including maintenance of uptown landscaping, merchant workshops, and ongoing events including Oktoberfest, Springfest, Jackson in Bloom and Uptown Christmasfest.