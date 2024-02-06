Film tax credit bill gets to the finish line in Missouri Legislature

Nearly a decade ago, former state Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau introduced a bill to extend the tax credit for film companies making movies in Missouri.
Swan, now a member of the state's Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, has been out of the General Assembly for more than two years, but the legislation filed originally under her name in 2014 finally won approval last week in Jefferson City.
On Thursday, May 4, the "Show MO Act", introduced by Sen. Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg (District 21), passed the state House 113-45 with area lawmakers John Voss of Cape Girardeau, Barry Hovis of Whitewater, Herman Morse of Dexter, Missouri, and Rick Francis of Perryville, Missouri, all voting "yes".
Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, the lower chamber's assistant majority floor leader, voted "no".
On Feb. 27, the Senate voted 20-12 to OK the bill, with Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City among the dissenters to passage.
The bill, now needing Gov. Mike Parson's signature, reauthorizes a long-elapsed tax credit for "qualified motion media production projects." The credit expired Nov. 28, 2013.
The Show MO Act creates a tax credit equal to 20% of qualifying expenses, with an additional 20% credit available if all of the following criteria are met:
Moreover, an added 10% credit may be added if the project is located in a Missouri county of the second, third or fourth class.
Swan said retired Southeast Missouri State University film/TV professor Jim Dufek approached her about extending the film credit.
"I filed it every year, adding and tweaking language," Swan told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday.
Swan noted the production of the Ben Affleck movie "Gone Girl", shot partly in Cape Girardeau in the fall of 2013, "had a $7 million impact on Cape Girardeau in the form of hotel rooms, food, catering, supplies and wages for local and regional workers" on the film.
Swan said "Gone Girl" was the last film project to take advantage of the former tax credit before its expiration.
The former lawmaker recalled what a movie executive said to her about moviemaking in Cape Girardeau.
"You don't know what you've got here," Swan recalled the man said, making note of the friendly, accommodating and respectful attitude shown the film crew during its weeks in Southeast Missouri.
