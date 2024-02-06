Filling your weekend with something great: Pi Day and music galore

Tomorrow is Pi Day! Yes, it's the day to celebrate pi, a mathematical figure used to calculate the surface area or diameter of a circle, by eating pie. Any way you slice it, it's a wonderful chance to dig into dessert and enjoy a math lesson. Or just eat pie. Some great events are on tap for this weekend -- and Tuesday's St. Patrick's Day too.

First up is the Cross Rivers Blues Fest on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, show starts at 7 and goes to 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 North Water Street. The 9th annual festival has grown into a music lover's tradition, and features regional blues acts. Tickets are $15 in advance (available at Hempies, Port Cape and Shivelbine's Music), $17 at the door. Appetizer buffet included in the ticket price. Seating is first come, first serve.

Ivas John Band will perform. Bruce Zimmerman and the Water Street Band, Brother Jefferson Band, and Larry Griffin and Eric McSpadden will also take the stage.

Jam session

From 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, musicians are invited to a monthly networking and jam session at Top Talent Services, 33 North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau.