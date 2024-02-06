All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 25, 2020

Filing to begin for county's August primary election

Filing begins today for candidates seeking various offices in Cape Girardeau County, and several incumbent officeholders and at least one challenger plan to put their names on the ballot this morning. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office in Jackson will accept filings starting at 8 a.m. today for the Aug. 4 primary election...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Filing begins today for candidates seeking various offices in Cape Girardeau County, and several incumbent officeholders and at least one challenger plan to put their names on the ballot this morning.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office in Jackson will accept filings starting at 8 a.m. today for the Aug. 4 primary election.

As of Monday, six incumbent officeholders had indicated to the Southeast Missourian their intent to seek reelection. They are:

  • First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper
  • Second District Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst
  • Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson
  • Assessor Bob Adams
  • Treasurer Roger Hudson
  • Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel

One other county officeholder whose position will be on the ballot in August, Coroner John Clifton, had not indicated to the Missourian by Monday afternoon whether he planned to file for reelection.

In addition to the incumbent officeholders, Cape Girardeau County resident Charles A. “Drew” Juden III has announced he plans to run for sheriff. Both he and Dickerson are filing as Republicans, guaranteeing at least one contested race in the August primary election.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Allen Seabaugh, who serves as Cape Girardeau County’s supervisor of elections, county residents interested in running for a countywide office can file in person at the county clerk’s office by showing a form of identification and submitting a $50 filing fee, cash or check, payable to the county central committee for the party in which they are filing.

A random drawing will be held among first-day filers to determine their placement on the ballot. After today, candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order in which they file. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. March 31.

The names of unopposed candidates and those in contested races who win the primary election will be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

In addition to county office candidate filings, filings are also taking place through March 31 for political party committee persons. One committeeman and one committeewoman may be elected from each political party for each precinct, township or ward in the county, Seabaugh said.

More information about the candidate filing process in Cape Girardeau County is available on the county clerk’s election website, www.capecountyelections.com.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy