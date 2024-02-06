Filing to begin for county's August primary election

Filing begins today for candidates seeking various offices in Cape Girardeau County, and several incumbent officeholders and at least one challenger plan to put their names on the ballot this morning.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office in Jackson will accept filings starting at 8 a.m. today for the Aug. 4 primary election.

As of Monday, six incumbent officeholders had indicated to the Southeast Missourian their intent to seek reelection. They are:

First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper

Second District Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson

Assessor Bob Adams

Treasurer Roger Hudson

Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel

One other county officeholder whose position will be on the ballot in August, Coroner John Clifton, had not indicated to the Missourian by Monday afternoon whether he planned to file for reelection.

In addition to the incumbent officeholders, Cape Girardeau County resident Charles A. “Drew” Juden III has announced he plans to run for sheriff. Both he and Dickerson are filing as Republicans, guaranteeing at least one contested race in the August primary election.