Filing to begin for county's August primary election

Filing begins today for candidates seeking various offices in Cape Girardeau County, and several incumbent officeholders and at least one challenger plan to put their names on the ballot this morning.
The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office in Jackson will accept filings starting at 8 a.m. today for the Aug. 4 primary election.
As of Monday, six incumbent officeholders had indicated to the Southeast Missourian their intent to seek reelection. They are:
One other county officeholder whose position will be on the ballot in August, Coroner John Clifton, had not indicated to the Missourian by Monday afternoon whether he planned to file for reelection.
In addition to the incumbent officeholders, Cape Girardeau County resident Charles A. “Drew” Juden III has announced he plans to run for sheriff. Both he and Dickerson are filing as Republicans, guaranteeing at least one contested race in the August primary election.
According to Allen Seabaugh, who serves as Cape Girardeau County’s supervisor of elections, county residents interested in running for a countywide office can file in person at the county clerk’s office by showing a form of identification and submitting a $50 filing fee, cash or check, payable to the county central committee for the party in which they are filing.
A random drawing will be held among first-day filers to determine their placement on the ballot. After today, candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order in which they file. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. March 31.
The names of unopposed candidates and those in contested races who win the primary election will be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
In addition to county office candidate filings, filings are also taking place through March 31 for political party committee persons. One committeeman and one committeewoman may be elected from each political party for each precinct, township or ward in the county, Seabaugh said.
More information about the candidate filing process in Cape Girardeau County is available on the county clerk’s election website, www.capecountyelections.com.
