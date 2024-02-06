Filing for two Cape Girardeau school board positions opens

Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education opens Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to a public notice on the CGPS website, www.chs.capetigers.com, qualified people interested in running in the general election Tuesday, April 2, must file to be a candidate at the district's Central Administration Office at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 20, and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.