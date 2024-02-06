All sections
NewsDecember 5, 2023
Filing for two Cape Girardeau school board positions opens
Danny Walter
Danny Walter
Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education opens Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Southeast Missourian file

Filing for candidates to run for two seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education opens Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to a public notice on the CGPS website, www.chs.capetigers.com, qualified people interested in running in the general election Tuesday, April 2, must file to be a candidate at the district's Central Administration Office at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 20, and 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Candidates may file by appointment only. Contact board secretary Brian Payne at (573) 335-1867 or payneb@capetigers.com to make an appointment and to inquire about qualifications and additional information on filing.

The two open positions are currently held by Kyle McDonald and Paul Cairns, both of whom have said they will be running for reelection.

The names of qualified candidates will be placed on the ballot in order of filing, except for candidates who file on the first day, who will be listed on the ballot in random order and ahead of the names of candidates filing on a later date.

Candidates may obtain the official candidate filing packet of forms and instructions from the Central Administration Office.

