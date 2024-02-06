Filing for primary election open until March 26

Four candidates in Bollinger County have signed on to run for election in the August primary election.
According to Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard, those seeking re-election so far are Assessor Ronda Elfrink, Coroner Calvin Troxell and Sheriff Casey Graham.
Kenny Trentham has filed to seek the nomination for associate commissioner for the first district.
All are Republicans.
Anyone interested in running for office may file until March 26.
Open offices include: commissioner -- first and second district, treasurer, collector, assessor, recorder, public administrator, sheriff, associate circuit judge, coroner and circuit judge.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.