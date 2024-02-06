All sections
March 6, 2024

Filing for primary election open until March 26

Four candidates in Bollinger County have signed on to run for election in the August primary election. According to Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard, those seeking re-election so far are Assessor Ronda Elfrink, Coroner Calvin Troxell and Sheriff Casey Graham...

Linda Redeffer

Four candidates in Bollinger County have signed on to run for election in the August primary election.

According to Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard, those seeking re-election so far are Assessor Ronda Elfrink, Coroner Calvin Troxell and Sheriff Casey Graham.

Kenny Trentham has filed to seek the nomination for associate commissioner for the first district.

All are Republicans.

Anyone interested in running for office may file until March 26.

Open offices include: commissioner -- first and second district, treasurer, collector, assessor, recorder, public administrator, sheriff, associate circuit judge, coroner and circuit judge.

