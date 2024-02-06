Fighting floods: Work to elevate Route 177 to begin next month

Two sections of Highway 177 will soon be elevated in an effort to mitigate flooding.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Tuesday crews will begin work on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County as soon as March.

MoDOT engineer Kevin Plott said Highway 177 floods whenever the Mississippi River surpasses a high elevation.

"Over the last few years, it seems like it's happened [flooded] pretty regularly; close to once a year," Plott said.

MoDOT engineer Chris Crocker said elevating Highway 177 has been on the agency's radar for quite some time. The scope of the project was determined after a string of flooding in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based Robertson Contractors will carry out construction. MoDOT awarded the company a $3.8 million contract.

Crews will work on two sections of Highway 177. Weather permitting, construction will begin on the north end of the project at 6 a.m. March 7. Once crews complete work on the north end, construction will begin on the south end of the project.