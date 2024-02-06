Fighting a fire after lightning strike

Fruitland Fire Department and surrounding area departments investigate a structure fire Thursday at 1461 County Road 442. Fruitland fire chief Rob Francis said residents of the home reported lightning struck the house and caused a fire in the attic. No injuries were reported.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.