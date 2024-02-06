Fight regional food insecurity at SEMO Food Bank events

One in five people in Southeast Missouri don't have enough food to eat, according to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. To shine light on hunger here and around the nation, the organization will host a series of events and activities throughout September in honor of Hunger Action Month.
Hunger is an everyday reality for too many people in Southeast Missouri, Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank, said in a statement.
"Imagine having to decide between putting food on the table or paying your electric bill," Keys said. "Unfortunately, people in our communities are faced with that and other tough choices every month. For Hunger Action Month, we encourage people to act — whether that's by making a donation, wearing orange, volunteering or speaking out — to help make those choices easier for our neighbors facing hunger."
SEMO Food Bank is hosting a virtual food drive all September.
Food drive participants may select from a variety of giving options, from a $50 donation to provide 200 meals to a general donation of any amount. Because of its food-buying resources, the food bank leverages donated dollars to acquire more food than a typical consumer can in a grocery store.
A mobile food pantry distribution for families in need will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at SEMO Food Bank, 600 Route H in Sikeston. Food Bank workers will give away 200 boxes of food to the first 200 people who arrive. Mobile food pantries are also being held at various times and locations throughout the region.
SEMO Food Bank has also organized in-person volunteer options at its Sikeston location. An open volunteer day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22. Volunteers may register by calling SEMO Food Bank at (573) 471-1818.
The Food Bank also challenges area businesses to have their employees wear orange, the color of hunger awareness, on Hunger Action Day on Friday. SEMO Food Bank will select one group to receive a prize from those who post a photo of their staff wearing orange with the hashtags #semofoodbank and #hungeractionmonth.
SEMO Food Bank lists other options to get involved with for Hunger Action Month on its website: www.semofoodbank.org/hunger-action-month.
