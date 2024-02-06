Fight regional food insecurity at SEMO Food Bank events

One in five people in Southeast Missouri don't have enough food to eat, according to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. To shine light on hunger here and around the nation, the organization will host a series of events and activities throughout September in honor of Hunger Action Month.

Hunger is an everyday reality for too many people in Southeast Missouri, Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank, said in a statement.

"Imagine having to decide between putting food on the table or paying your electric bill," Keys said. "Unfortunately, people in our communities are faced with that and other tough choices every month. For Hunger Action Month, we encourage people to act — whether that's by making a donation, wearing orange, volunteering or speaking out — to help make those choices easier for our neighbors facing hunger."

SEMO Food Bank is hosting a virtual food drive all September.