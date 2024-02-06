All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 9, 2019
Fight for life: 10-year-old Jimmy Williams awaits heart transplant at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Ten-year-old Jimmy Williams of Jackson is staying strong through the support of friends and family — and a recent visit from St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube with the Stanley Cup — as he awaits a heart transplant at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Jimmy Williams, center, poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup, along with, from left, his father, Jim Williams; St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube; an unidentified member of the Blues front office; Larry Robinson, former NHL defenseman and hockey hall of famer and current senior consultant to hockey operations for the Blues; his mother, Shana Williams; and Blues general manager Doug Armstrong on Sept. 2 at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
Jimmy Williams, center, poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup, along with, from left, his father, Jim Williams; St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube; an unidentified member of the Blues front office; Larry Robinson, former NHL defenseman and hockey hall of famer and current senior consultant to hockey operations for the Blues; his mother, Shana Williams; and Blues general manager Doug Armstrong on Sept. 2 at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.Submitted

Ten-year-old Jimmy Williams of Jackson is staying strong through the support of friends and family — and a recent visit from St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube with the Stanley Cup — as he awaits a heart transplant at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

“Golf is his passion, but he loves baseball, too,” close friend of the family Beth Becker Daugherty said Friday, adding, Berube brought the Stanley Cup by Jimmy’s hospital room. Daugherty posts daily updates concerning Jimmy’s condition on social media.

While at a golf tournament in Florida near the beginning of August, Daugherty said Jimmy began vomiting uncontrollably, and over the next few weeks it continued. He was unable to eat. Jimmy was admitted to Cardinal Glennon following a gastrointestinal consultation.

“It happened fast,” she said. Echocardiogram results showed Jimmy’s heart was enlarged and only functioning at 16%, Daugherty said, adding, “You’re talking a boy who has played travel baseball all summer, and has played in a huge golf tournament.”

She said Jimmy went from being “a perfectly healthy boy” to needing a heart transplant.

Daugherty said doctors first thought the condition could be managed with medication, reversing the damage, “but his heart wasn’t responding to that.” A left ventricular assist device (LVAD) device was surgically installed last week to help his heart pump, she said.

The operation went great, she said, but doctors discovered more scar tissue than expected. There was too much damage done for the heart to repair itself.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jimmy is now relying on the LVAD until a heart transplant is available.

By text message Friday evening, Jimmy’s father, Jim Williams, said Jimmy’s mood “is always positive, thankful, and even apologetic toward his nurses.”

“His energy level varies throughout the day but has continued to get up and do whatever is asked,” Williams wrote. “He is exhausted by (the) end of each day.”

Williams said Jimmy “wants to get out” and return to his life as an active, athletic 10-year-old boy.

Jimmy is still very critical, Daugherty said, “but he’s a strong kid.” She said Jimmy knows he’s fighting for his life.

Jim and Shana Williams recently received notice of an available heart for Jimmy, but further tests are needed to ensure complete compatibility.

Jim Williams said Jimmy understands the situation he is in.

“He has an amazing understanding of the procedures and medicine he is on and what each is for,” Williams wrote. “The transplant has him worried, but [he] is determined to not let it show.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy