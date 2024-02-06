Police officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot behind the Perryville Chamber of Commerce building and a gunshot in the area Saturday during a Bikers on the Square event in Perryville, Missouri.

According to a news release issued Monday morning by the Perryville Police Department, officers arrived on scene and located “two individuals that had been injured by cutting instruments but declined to pursue charges.”

A bullet was recovered from a building near the scene, according to Perryville public-information officer Cpl. Jeri Cain, and interviews were conducted with people at the scene.