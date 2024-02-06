All sections
September 22, 2020

Fight, accidental gunshot reported Saturday during Bikers on the Square event in Perryville

Police officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot behind the Perryville Chamber of Commerce building and a gunshot in the area Saturday during a Bikers on the Square event in Perryville, Missouri. According to a news release issued Monday morning by the Perryville Police Department, officers arrived on scene and located “two individuals that had been injured by cutting instruments but declined to pursue charges.”...

Ben Matthews

Police officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot behind the Perryville Chamber of Commerce building and a gunshot in the area Saturday during a Bikers on the Square event in Perryville, Missouri.

According to a news release issued Monday morning by the Perryville Police Department, officers arrived on scene and located “two individuals that had been injured by cutting instruments but declined to pursue charges.”

A bullet was recovered from a building near the scene, according to Perryville public-information officer Cpl. Jeri Cain, and interviews were conducted with people at the scene.

“After interviewing subjects at the scene,” Cain stated, “the gunshot was apparently due to an accidental discharge of a handgun from one of the subjects who had been taken into custody.”

A total of four individuals were taken into police custody and transported to the Perryville Police Department, the release stated. All of them were later released per the prosecuting attorney pending charges after a review of the case.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release, and anyone who has knowledge of the incident may contact the Perryville Police Department at (573) 547-4546.

