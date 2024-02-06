Fifty years ago this week — recalling a devastating Scott City tornado

In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens — it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971.
The Southeast Missourian, in its edition that day, reported the whirlwind struck in the middle of the night.
"A tornado, roaring out of the southwest shortly before 3 a.m., churned down a hillside into Scott City, leaving a cruel path of death, injuries and chaotic destruction behind it."
Michael Raines, 21, was killed when the mobile home he shared on Perkins Street with his wife, Sharon, and 13-month-old son, Paul, overturned. Sharon and Paul were left injured but survived.
It was reported 24 area residents were treated for storm-related injuries.
"The storm's main thrust extended about four blocks north of Main Street, encompassing an area of about 16 blocks in which virtually every building sustained significant damage," the newspaper's front-page story read.
The Raines' trailer was scattered over about a quarter-mile strip -- one of seven mobile homes destroyed that morning, with nine single-family dwellings across the street badly damaged.
The roof of the Barney Stubenrauch residence, nearby to Perkins' trailer, was blown off and a machine shed was destroyed.
A total of 14 railroad cars were pushed off the track in Illmo, a town that became part of Scott City in 1980.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.