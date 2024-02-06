Fifty years ago this week — recalling a devastating Scott City tornado

In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens — it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971.

The Southeast Missourian, in its edition that day, reported the whirlwind struck in the middle of the night.

"A tornado, roaring out of the southwest shortly before 3 a.m., churned down a hillside into Scott City, leaving a cruel path of death, injuries and chaotic destruction behind it."

Michael Raines, 21, was killed when the mobile home he shared on Perkins Street with his wife, Sharon, and 13-month-old son, Paul, overturned. Sharon and Paul were left injured but survived.

It was reported 24 area residents were treated for storm-related injuries.