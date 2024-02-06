All sections
December 16, 2021

Fifty years ago this week — recalling a devastating Scott City tornado

In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens — it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971. The Southeast Missourian, in its edition that day, reported the whirlwind struck in the middle of the night...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Michael Raines perished and his wife and baby were injured when a tornado destroyed their mobile home near Illmo, now Scott City, on Dec. 15, 1971. The few remnants of the trailer are pictured here. The floor, walls, roof and personal belongings were scattered over a wide area, while the trailer's undercarriage remained virtually intact.
Michael Raines perished and his wife and baby were injured when a tornado destroyed their mobile home near Illmo, now Scott City, on Dec. 15, 1971. The few remnants of the trailer are pictured here. The floor, walls, roof and personal belongings were scattered over a wide area, while the trailer's undercarriage remained virtually intact.Southeast Missourian archives

In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens — it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971.

The Southeast Missourian, in its edition that day, reported the whirlwind struck in the middle of the night.

"A tornado, roaring out of the southwest shortly before 3 a.m., churned down a hillside into Scott City, leaving a cruel path of death, injuries and chaotic destruction behind it."

Michael Raines, 21, was killed when the mobile home he shared on Perkins Street with his wife, Sharon, and 13-month-old son, Paul, overturned. Sharon and Paul were left injured but survived.

It was reported 24 area residents were treated for storm-related injuries.

Winds described as having a "sledge hammer" quality blew several freight cars from Cotton Belt tracks in Illmo, now Scott City, on Dec. 15, 1971. One person died in the tornado, which occurred 50 years ago Wednesday.
Winds described as having a "sledge hammer" quality blew several freight cars from Cotton Belt tracks in Illmo, now Scott City, on Dec. 15, 1971. One person died in the tornado, which occurred 50 years ago Wednesday.Southeast Missourian archives

"The storm's main thrust extended about four blocks north of Main Street, encompassing an area of about 16 blocks in which virtually every building sustained significant damage," the newspaper's front-page story read.

The Raines' trailer was scattered over about a quarter-mile strip -- one of seven mobile homes destroyed that morning, with nine single-family dwellings across the street badly damaged.

The roof of the Barney Stubenrauch residence, nearby to Perkins' trailer, was blown off and a machine shed was destroyed.

A total of 14 railroad cars were pushed off the track in Illmo, a town that became part of Scott City in 1980.

Local News
